Where to watch Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Live FREE in the USA: 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal semifinal second leg

Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes are gearing up to battle it out in the second leg of the Taça de Portugal semifinals, vying for a spot in the final. Discover all the essential information right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated selection of streaming options catered specifically for viewers in the United States.

This upcoming match holds immense significance for both teams this season. The Taça de Portugal represents the primary opportunity for both Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes to get a title in the season. Porto, having been eliminated from the Champions League, and with the Primeira Liga title somewhat out of reach, sees this competition as their main avenue for silverware.

With 58 points, Porto trails the league leaders, Sporting CP, by 10 points (with Sporting CP also having a game in hand). Meanwhile, Vitoria Guimaraes are currently in contention for qualification spots in international tournaments, making this cup competition a crucial chance for them to pursue a title. The tie stands at 0-0 after the first leg, leaving the series wide open.

When will the Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal semifinal between Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes

This second leg game of the 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal semifinal between Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes will be broadcast in the United States on: TrillerTV+.