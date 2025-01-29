Where to watch PSV vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSV will receive Liverpool on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Liverpool have been unstoppable in the league stage, securing a flawless record of seven wins from seven matches to sit alone at the top of the table. With their place among the tournament’s top eight already guaranteed, the Reds aim to close this phase with a perfect eight-for-eight finish.

Their opponents, PSV, sit on 11 points and are close to securing their spot in the next round, but a loss could put their qualification at risk depending on other results. The Dutch side will be determined to earn at least a draw to solidify their place in the top 24.

When will the PSV vs Liverpool match be played?

PSV play against Liverpool this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Johan Bakayoko of PSV – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

PSV vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between PSV and Liverpool. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.