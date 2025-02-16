Trending topics:
CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Nicaragua U17 live for free in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

Mexico U17 will take on Nicaragua U17 in the Matchday 5 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. Find here the kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans with Mexico flag
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesFans with Mexico flag

Mexico U17 face off against Nicaragua U17 in Matchday 5 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the United States, including the kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details across TV and streaming platforms.

[Watch Mexico U17 vs Nicaragua U17 online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The top matchup in Group C of the U17 World Cup qualifier is set, as the two favorites square off with perfect 9-point records. Mexico U17 enter the clash as heavy favorites, boasting an impressive 17 goals scored and none conceded through three matches.

Nicaragua have tallied 11 goals and allowed just one, and they’ll look to pull off a historic upset. For Mexico, a win would secure their qualification, making this a pivotal showdown for both teams.

When will the Mexico U17 vs Nicaragua U17 match be played?

Mexico U17 play against Nicaragua U17 on Sunday, February 16, in Matchday 5 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U17 vs Nicaragua U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Nicaragua U17 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup clash between Mexico U17 and Nicaragua U17 streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial). Other options are Fox Sports 2 and TUDN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

