Where to watch Juventus vs Inter live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus and Inter will face against each other in Matchday 25 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here’s all the information regarding kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Juventus vs Inter online in the US on Paramount+]

This weekend’s Derby of Italy promises high stakes as Inter and Juventus face off in one of Europe’s most storied rivalries. Inter, chasing the top spot in Serie A, can take sole possession of the lead with a win after Napoli’s 2-2 draw with Lazio.

A victory would push Inter to 57 points, one clear of Napoli. Juventus, on the other hand, are eyeing a move into the Champions League places, also aided by Lazio’s draw. A win in the derby would not only boost their standing but also provide a significant morale lift for the team and its fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs Inter match be played?

Juventus will face off against Inter in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, February 16. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Federico Gatti of Juventus – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Juventus vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

see also Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Juventus vs Inter in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.