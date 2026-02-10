Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs San Diego live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Pumas UNAM will face off against San Diego for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs San Diego live in the USA on Fubo]

What was expected to be a tight, hard-nosed battle between rivals turned one-sided, as San Diego FC took full advantage of its home-field edge. The MLS side cruised to a commanding 4–1 win over Pumas UNAM in the first leg, putting themselves firmly in control of the first-round series.

San Diego can now advance even with a two-goal loss in the second match in Mexico. Meanwhile, Pumas face a daunting task, needing a three-goal victory to pull off a dramatic and historic comeback.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs San Diego match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Pumas UNAM and San Diego will be played this Tuesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC controls the ball while defended by Cesar Garza of Pumas UNAM – Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Pumas UNAM vs San Diego: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs San Diego in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Pumas UNAM and San Diego will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.