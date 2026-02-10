Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs San Diego live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Pumas UNAM take on San Diego in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Rubén Duarte of Pumas UNAM controls the ball while defended by Anisse Saidi of San Diego FC
© Orlando Ramirez/Getty ImagesRubén Duarte of Pumas UNAM controls the ball while defended by Anisse Saidi of San Diego FC

Pumas UNAM will face off against San Diego for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs San Diego live in the USA on Fubo]

What was expected to be a tight, hard-nosed battle between rivals turned one-sided, as San Diego FC took full advantage of its home-field edge. The MLS side cruised to a commanding 4–1 win over Pumas UNAM in the first leg, putting themselves firmly in control of the first-round series.

San Diego can now advance even with a two-goal loss in the second match in Mexico. Meanwhile, Pumas face a daunting task, needing a three-goal victory to pull off a dramatic and historic comeback.

Advertisement

When will the Pumas UNAM vs San Diego match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Pumas UNAM and San Diego will be played this Tuesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC controls the ball while defended by Cesar Garza of Pumas UNAM – Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC controls the ball while defended by Cesar Garza of Pumas UNAM – Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Pumas UNAM vs San Diego: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs San Diego in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Pumas UNAM and San Diego will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup
Soccer

Where to watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?
Soccer

What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?

Where to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Lamine Yamal’s Spain lose in-form player to terrible injury for Finalissima vs Lionel Messi, Argentina before 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Lamine Yamal’s Spain lose in-form player to terrible injury for Finalissima vs Lionel Messi, Argentina before 2026 World Cup

Better Collective Logo