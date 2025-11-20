What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?

This Thursday, November 20, a decisive Play-In matchup in the Liga MX Apertura will take place as Pachuca host Pumas UNAM. It is a clash that will determine the fate of both teams for the remainder of the season, and there is no doubt that they will come out with full intensity in search of a crucial victory.

In this high-stakes Play-In clash, Pachuca will debut their new manager, Esteban Solari, who arrives with the challenge of immediately guiding the team in a do-or-die scenario. Pachuca will look to take advantage of their home field, though a coaching change often requires an adjustment period that could play for or against them.

Pumas UNAM, led by Efrain Juarez, enter the game in strong form. They recently routed Tijuana 4–1 and followed that with a dramatic 3–2 win over Cruz Azul, a result that dropped the capital club from first place to third in the standings.

For context on the current Liga MX landscape, the top six teams from the regular season — Toluca, Tigres UANL, Cruz Azul, America, Monterrey and Guadalajara — advanced directly to the quarterfinals. The Play-In determines the final two spots. Tijuana, who finished seventh, will host Juarez, who finished eighth. The winner secures a quarterfinal berth, while the loser faces the winner of Pachuca vs. Pumas for the final ticket.

What happens if Pachuca win vs Pumas UNAM?

If Pachuca win, they will earn the right to play on Sunday for the final available spot in the Liguilla, while the loser will be eliminated. Because this matchup features the ninth- and tenth-place finishers, only the winner advances — unlike the other Play-In bracket, where the loser gets a second chance. The winner here will face the loser of Juarez vs. Tijuana.

What happens if Pachuca and Pumas UNAM tie?

If Pachuca and Pumas finish level after regulation, the Play-In rules call for a penalty shootout to determine who advances. Under Liga MX regulations, Play-In matches do not include extra time, and there is no higher-seed advantage. Any draw goes straight to penalties.

What happens if Pachuca lose vs Pumas UNAM?

If Pachuca lose, they will be automatically eliminated from the Play-In and from any chance of reaching the Liguilla. Pumas, meanwhile, will move on to face the loser of the Juarez vs. Tijuana matchup on Sunday, November 23.

How does the Liga MX Play-In work?

This stage features three games that award the final two spots in the Liguilla. The teams that finished seventh through tenth face off as follows: 7th vs. 8th, and 9th vs. 10th. The winner of the first matchup advances directly to the Liguilla, while the loser gets a second chance against the winner of the second matchup.

