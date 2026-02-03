Where to watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Trending topics:
San Diego take on Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jordan Carrillo of Pumas
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesJordan Carrillo of Pumas

San Diego and Pumas UNAM will face each other for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Fubo]

A compelling CONCACAF Champions Cup clash will feature two teams with ambitions of a deep run, as Pumas UNAM meet MLS side San Diego FC. Pumas bring significant international experience and early Liga MX form that underline their status as title contenders.

Meanwhile, San Diego arrive with confidence after a strong 2025 season that saw the club reach the MLS semifinals. Facing a seasoned opponent won’t be easy, but San Diego will aim to rise to the challenge.

When will the San Diego vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between San Diego and Pumas UNAM will be played this Tuesday, February 3 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Hirving Lozano of San Diego FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Hirving Lozano of San Diego FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

San Diego vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM
CT: 10:00 PM
MT: 9:00 PM
PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between San Diego and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
