Where to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America and Pumas UNAM will face each other in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 11 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

One of Liga MX’s fiercest rivalries is back as Club America and Pumas UNAM collide in a clash loaded with more than just three points on the line. America enters just three points off the league leaders and knows a win would keep them firmly in the hunt for the top spot.

On the other side, Pumas sit on 13 points and currently hold one of the final playoff positions, but a loss could drop them out of contention—making this showdown a high-stakes battle for both sides.

When will the Club America vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Club America take on Pumas UNAM in the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, September 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 PM (ET).

Jose Juan Macias of Pumas UNAM – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.