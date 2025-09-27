Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America will face Pumas UNAM for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Allan Saint-Maximin of America
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesAllan Saint-Maximin of America

Club America and Pumas UNAM will face each other in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 11 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM online in the US on Fubo]

One of Liga MX’s fiercest rivalries is back as Club America and Pumas UNAM collide in a clash loaded with more than just three points on the line. America enters just three points off the league leaders and knows a win would keep them firmly in the hunt for the top spot.

On the other side, Pumas sit on 13 points and currently hold one of the final playoff positions, but a loss could drop them out of contention—making this showdown a high-stakes battle for both sides.

Advertisement

When will the Club America vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Club America take on Pumas UNAM in the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, September 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 PM (ET).

Jose Juan Macias of Pumas UNAM – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Jose Juan Macias of Pumas UNAM – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM
CT: 10:05 PM
MT: 9:05 PM
PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Where to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Paolo Banchero makes a major statement about the Magic’s aspirations
NBA

Paolo Banchero makes a major statement about the Magic’s aspirations

Better Collective Logo