Real Madrid will face Manchester City for the first leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Undoubtedly, the most captivating fixture of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is the showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Many enthusiasts even speculate that this clash could be an early preview of the final. It’s no surprise, as both teams are considered the main candidates to win the most difficult club tournament in Europe.

On one side, we have Real Madrid, La Liga leaders and top winners of this competition. On the other hand, Haaland’s Manchester City, who are widely regarded as the current dominant force in European soccer, and title defenders. With both teams primed for greatness, fans can expect a thrilling and fiercely contested series between these two European powerhouses.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played this Tuesday, April 6 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals game between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN USA, TUDN App, UniMás.