Real Madrid will receive Manchester City in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League first leg quarterfinals

One of the most intriguing clashes of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is set to unfold between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid for the first leg. Discover all the vital details about this eagerly awaited match, including venue information and viewing options via television or accessible live streaming platforms in your country.

The most captivating fixture of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals features Real Madrid, leaders of La Liga and illustrious winners of this prestigious competition. On the opposing, Haaland’s Manchester City, widely recognized as the reigning dominant force in European soccer and defending champions.

Real Madrid‘s storied history and current position at the helm of La Liga juxtapose against Manchester City‘s hey high level of their performances. As these titans clash on the Champions League stage, the anticipation for a high-stakes and fiercely competitive encounter reaches its zenith.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 10)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 10)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 10)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 10)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 10)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 252 Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com