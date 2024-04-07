Real Madrid face off against Manchester City in what will the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

One of the most captivating clashes in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is undoubtedly the first leg game between Real Madrid and Manchester City. And so that you are aware of all the details of this clash of titans, here you can see the possible lineups for both sides in this enthralling encounter.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are set to feature an electrifying showdown between two soccer juggernauts. Real Madrid, with their storied history as La Liga leaders and record-holders of this prestigious tournament, stand poised to showcase their enduring legacy on the European stage.

On the other hand, Manchester City led by the formidable talent of Erling Haaland, are hailed as the reigning champions and many consider them as the strongest team in Europe. As title defenders, the “Citizens” are determined to maintain their dominance, setting the stage for an intense battle between the two top candidates.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid will seek to get even for what happened in the semifinals of the last edition against these same rivals.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City want to defend the title they won last season, and for them they know that it is vital to eliminate this rival.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden.