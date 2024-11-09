Where to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid will face Osasuna in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga. USA fans can find here how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Real Madrid are set to host Osasuna on Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch, including TV and streaming options.

Real Madrid are eager to bounce back after a disappointing 3-1 home loss to AC Milan in the Champions League. The Merengues are now turning their focus to La Liga, where they’ll look to regain momentum against an in-form Osasuna squad.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, Madrid face a tough test, as Osasuna have been a hard team this season and even handed Barcelona their only defeat in the league so far. Real Madrid will need a strong response to keep pace in both competitions and reignite their season, while Osasuna go for a new resounding victory.

When will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match be played?

Real Madrid take on Osasuna in the Matchday 13 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season this Saturday, November 9. The showdown kicks off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Ante Budimir of Osasuna – IMAGO / CordonPress

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 La Liga showdown between Real Madrid and Osasuna which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.