Where to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

River Plate will receive Colo Colo in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

River Plate will face off against Colo Colo in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. With several streaming options available, you can catch every critical moment of this intense matchup—get all the information you need to tune in the USA right here.

[Watch River Plate vs Colo Colo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a fiercely contested first leg, River Plate and Colo Colo battled to a 1-1 draw in Chile, leaving the series wide open. While both teams had chances to take control, the result arguably favors River Plate. Marcelo Gallardo’s squad endured a difficult second half, with Colo Colo coming close to securing a lead, but the Argentine side managed to hold on and now heads back to Buenos Aires with a slight edge.

For Colo Colo, the challenge only gets tougher as they prepare to play the decisive second leg on the road. Despite the daunting task of facing River at home, the Chilean side remains confident. They believe they can pull off a major upset and knock out one of the tournament favorites, setting up a thrilling showdown in Argentina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the River Plate vs Colo Colo match be played?

River Plate will take on Colo Colo in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal this Tuesday, September 24. The match is slated to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Colo Colo player Arturo Vidal fights for the ball against Marcos Acuna of River Plate – IMAGO / Photosport

Advertisement

River Plate vs Colo Colo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between River Plate and Colo Colo will be broadcast to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additionally, fans can tune in on Fanatiz USA or beIN SPORTS, giving multiple options to catch this match.