Where to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP will host Manchester City in one of the most interesting Matchday 4 clashes of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, and fans in the USA have multiple options for how to catch the action. Here’s a rundown of kickoff times and broadcast information, highlighting the TV and streaming services available for viewers across the country.

Matchday 4 brings an enticing Champions League showdown as Manchester City faces off against a formidable Sporting CP side. The Citizens, led by the lethal Erling Haaland, are clear favorites, boasting seven points from their first three group matches as they aim to seize the top spot with a crucial win.

However, Sporting CP presents a tough challenge, matching City with seven points in their group campaign and showcasing impressive form in the Primeira Liga. Though Sporting enter as the underdog, they have the potential to pull off an upset, forcing Pep Guardiola’s squad to give it their all if they want to secure the victory.

When will the Sporting CP vs Manchester City match be played?

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting CP and Manchester City, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, and another option is ViX.