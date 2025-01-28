Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Tijuana live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Tigres UANL will face off against Tijuana in a Matchday 4 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can enjoy full coverage with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

Tigres UANL enter this matchup coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Chivas, a result that was commendable given the quality of their opponent and the closely contested nature of the game. However, a win would have put them atop the standings outright, instead of sharing the top spot with Club America.

Eager to reclaim their place at the summit, Tigres will be looking for another victory. Standing in their way are Tijuana, who secured their first win of the tournament in Matchday 3 after a draw and a loss. Tijuana, determined to remain in the race for the top spots, knows that this clash is crucial for their ambitions.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Tijuana match be played?

Tigres UANL take on Tijuana in the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Tuesday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Emanuel Reynoso of Tijuana celebrates after scoring – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Tijuana in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Tijuana will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options are FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.