Where to watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate for free live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

San Lorenzo receive River Plate in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina season. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting matchup live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Gonzalo Montiel of River Plate
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesGonzalo Montiel of River Plate

San Lorenzo will face off against River Plate in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find key details, including kickoff time and TV or streaming options, to catch the action live.

[Watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a hard-fought 1-0 win over Instituto at home, River Plate secured their first victory of the tournament following a shaky start against Platense, a match many expected Marcelo Gallardo‘s squad to win.

Now aiming to climb the standings, River face a tough challenge against San Lorenzo, who comes in riding high after winning both of their opening matches. As one of the early leaders, San Lorenzo will look to defend their home turf and keep their perfect record intact.

When will the San Lorenzo vs River Plate match be played?

San Lorenzo will take on River Plate in the Matchday 3 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Sunday, February 2. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Andres Vombergar of San Lorenzo – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Andres Vombergar of San Lorenzo – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate in the USA

This 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina game between San Lorenzo and River Plate can be watched live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, TyC Sports Internacional.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

