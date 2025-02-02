Where to watch Estrela vs Benfica live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Estrela and Benfica will face against each other in a Matchday 20 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. USA fans can find all the key details here, including kickoff times, broadcast channels, and streaming options to catch the action live.

Benfica suffered a tough setback in their Matchday 19 defeat, leaving them six points adrift of Sporting CP in the race for the top spot. This loss stings especially after the effort they put in to close the gap that had formed early in the season. However, Benfica know they can bounce back just as they did before.

Their upcoming opponents, Estrela Amadora, currently sit in 16th place with 17 points, dangerously close to the relegation zone. The struggling side is in dire need of points and will look to pull off an upset against a much stronger Benfica team.

When will the Estrela vs Benfica match be played?

Estrela play against Benfica in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, February 2, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Jovane Cabral of CF Estrela da Amadora – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Estrela vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Estrela vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Estrela and Benfica live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.