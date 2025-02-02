Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracan for free live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Boca Juniors and Huracan will face against each other in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find key details, including kickoff time and TV or streaming options, to catch the action live.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Huracan live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Boca Juniors have stumbled out of the gate in the championship, managing just two points from their first two matches despite being favorites, particularly on Matchday 2. Now, as they return home, Boca will be eager to secure their first win of 2025.

Standing in their way are Huracan, who find themselves in a similar spot after opening the season with back-to-back draws. Both teams are desperate for a breakthrough, and El Globo will be determined to spoil Boca’s homecoming with a hard-fought victory.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Huracan match be played?

Boca Juniors receive Huracan in the Matchday 3 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Sunday, February 2. The game will kick off at 7:15 PM (ET).

Ramon Abila of Huracan – Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracan in the USA

This 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina game between Boca Juniors and Huracan can be watched live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, TyC Sports Internacional.