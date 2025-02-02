Where to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Sporting San Miguelito and Inter Miami will face against each other in a 2025 international friendly match. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s all the essential information to get ready for kickoff and enjoy the action.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw Inter Miami fall short of their title aspirations, exiting the MLS playoffs in the first round, Lionel Messi and the team are gearing up for a strong 2025 season with hopes of championship glory.

To kick off their preparations, Miami will continue their series of friendly matches, aiming to fine-tune the squad ahead of the new MLS season. Their upcoming opponent, Sporting San Miguelito, has started the Panama league on a high note and will look to make the most of this historic opportunity by facing one of the Concacaf’s top teams.

When will the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami match be played?

Sporting San Miguelito will face off against Inter Miami this Sunday, February 2, in a 2025 Friendly match showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami in the USA

Gear up for the exciting 2025 friendly matchup between Sporting San Miguelito and Inter Miami! Don’t miss a moment of the action, available to stream on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.