Where to watch Toluca vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Toluca receive Club America in a Matchday 17 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Alejandro Zendejas of America celebrate with Henry Martin
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportAlejandro Zendejas of America celebrate with Henry Martin

By Leonardo Herrera

Toluca and Club America face against each other in a Matchday 17 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can find out here how to catch all the action, with full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options available here to ensure they don't miss a moment of this high-stakes encounter.

[Watch Toluca vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After a rough start that saw them sitting in last place, Club America have turned things around in impressive fashion, climbing to sixth in the standings and securing a direct spot in the quarterfinals ahead of the final Matchday.

Now, with their destiny in their own hands, America know a win is crucial to solidify their position and avoid any last-minute uncertainty. They’ll face Toluca, who has already booked their quarterfinals spot but will be pushing for a win to potentially claim second place if Tigres falters.

When will the Toluca vs Club America match be played?

Toluca face Club America for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 17 this Saturday, November 9. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Joao Dias of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Joao Dias of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Toluca and Club America will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

