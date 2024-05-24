Vancouver Whitecaps will face Inter Miami for the 2024 MLS Matchday 15. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Vancouver Whitecaps will face off against Inter Miami for the 2024 MLS Matchday 15. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

Lionel Messi‘s return after his absence on Matchday 13, which resulted in a 0-0 draw in the Florida Derby against Orlando City, proved instrumental for Inter Miami as they secured victory against DC United. This win ensured their position at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference, albeit with just a one-point difference.

With such a narrow lead, Inter Miami cannot afford to relax if they aim to maintain their leadership position. Consequently, they are determined to secure another victory in their upcoming match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, currently the last team directly qualified in the Western Conference for the playoffs, and who are acutely aware that a defeat could jeopardize their position, so they will go for the three points.

When will the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami match be played?

The game for the Matchday 15 of the 2024 MLS between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami will be played this Saturday, May 25 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Vancouver Whitecaps player Fafa Picault – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami in the USA

This 2024 MLS regular season clash between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami will be available in the USA through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.