Where to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Viktoria Plzen will face off against Manchester United in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo]

In a clash of unbeaten teams in the Europa League, Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United both enter Matchday 6 with nine points, vying for a coveted spot in the top eight that secures a place in the Round of 16. Viktoria Plzen, bolstered by three draws and two wins, is eager to solidify its position but faces a difficult challenge.

Their opponents, Manchester United, have found their stride in the competition, rebounding from three opening draws with back-to-back wins. For the Red Devils, another victory is crucial to climbing the standings and keeping their momentum alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United match be played?

Viktoria Plzen take on Manchester United this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Viktoria Pilsen’s Pavel Sulc – IMAGO / Philipp Szyza

Advertisement

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

see also Nani retires from soccer: How many titles has the Portuguese icon won with Cristiano Ronaldo?

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.