Trending topics:
Europa League

Where to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Viktoria Plzen receive Manchester United in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United
© IMAGO / Pro Sports ImagesAlejandro Garnacho of Manchester United

By Leonardo Herrera

Viktoria Plzen will face off against Manchester United in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo]

In a clash of unbeaten teams in the Europa League, Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United both enter Matchday 6 with nine points, vying for a coveted spot in the top eight that secures a place in the Round of 16. Viktoria Plzen, bolstered by three draws and two wins, is eager to solidify its position but faces a difficult challenge.

Their opponents, Manchester United, have found their stride in the competition, rebounding from three opening draws with back-to-back wins. For the Red Devils, another victory is crucial to climbing the standings and keeping their momentum alive.

Advertisement

When will the Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United match be played?

Viktoria Plzen take on Manchester United this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Viktoria Pilsen’s Pavel Sulc – IMAGO / Philipp Szyza

Viktoria Pilsen’s Pavel Sulc – IMAGO / Philipp Szyza

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

Nani retires from soccer: How many titles has the Portuguese icon won with Cristiano Ronaldo?

see also

Nani retires from soccer: How many titles has the Portuguese icon won with Cristiano Ronaldo?

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Malmo vs Galatasaray live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League
Soccer

Where to watch Malmo vs Galatasaray live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone makes honest admission after losing Juan Soto to Mets
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone makes honest admission after losing Juan Soto to Mets

NBA News: Jalen Brunson sets the record straight after Trae Young's bold dice roll on Knicks logo 
NBA

NBA News: Jalen Brunson sets the record straight after Trae Young's bold dice roll on Knicks logo 

Warriors' Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry get brutally honest after losing to the Rockets in the NBA Cup
NBA

Warriors' Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry get brutally honest after losing to the Rockets in the NBA Cup

Better Collective Logo