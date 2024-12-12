David Benavidez shuts down doubts about fighting Jake Paul after Mike Tyson bout

David Benavidez, one of the most exciting boxers today, has made his stance clear regarding a potential fight against Jake Paul. The two-time super middleweight champion, now competing at light heavyweight, expressed his willingness to take on the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer, just weeks after his bout against Mike Tyson.

Benavidez, who recently defeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk to claim the interim light heavyweight title, remains focused on facing the top competitors in the division. His next fight is scheduled against David Morrell in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has continued to capture the boxing world’s attention with bouts against a variety of opponents, including former MMA fighters and even boxing legends like Mike Tyson. While his level of competition has been criticized, his ability to generate interest and attract new fans to the sport is undeniable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Did Benavidez Say About a Possible Fight with Jake Paul?

Speaking to Cigar Talk, David Benavidez was asked if he would consider a fight against Paul and responded without hesitation: “Oh yes, 100%. That’s what I’m saying—I’m here to fight anybody, I don’t give a (expletive).”

Advertisement

David Benavidez stands in the ring after a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez won the title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Benavidez vs. Jake Paul: An Unlikely but Intriguing Matchup

A fight between Benavidez and Paul would present an intriguing clash of styles and personalities. Benavidez, known for his technical skill and raw power, would likely dominate Paul with his physical superiority and ring experience. However, Paul has proven himself to be a clever fighter, adept at exploiting his opponents’ weaknesses.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul delivers direct response to Tommy Fury's rematch offer following Mike Tyson bout

Although such a matchup seems improbable, it cannot be completely ruled out. If it were to happen, it would undoubtedly be one of the most unusual—and potentially captivating—bouts in modern boxing.