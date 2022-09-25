It has been stated that Barcelona are mulling over the many options available to them in order to re-sign Lionel Messi next season, after the conclusion of his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Here, take a look at the positions he could play with Robert Lewandowski in the squad.

Lionel Messi said a heartfelt goodbye to Barcelona in 2021 when it became clear that he would not be able to continue playing at the Camp Nou due to the club's precarious financial position. The Argentine was said to have agreed to take a 50 percent wage reduction in order to improve his prospects of signing a new contract.

Nonetheless, he eventually opted to terminate his time spent playing for the club. The transfer to Paris Saint-Germain marked the end of a 21-year era with the Blaugrana, during which he amassed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 matches after joining La Masia from Newell's Old Boys.

During his famous time spent in Catalonia, the superstar winger won no less than 36 major honors. Meanwhile, during his first season playing in Ligue 1, he was unable to score as many goals as he did during his time in Spain.

The positions Lionel Messi could play alongside Robert Lewandowski if he were to return to Barcelona

The 35-year-old star, whose current contract with Paris Saint-Germain only runs until 2023 with the option of an additional year, has often been rumored to be interested in returning to Barcelona as the Catalan club's financial issue begins to improve. The tale of the two sides did not get the finale that it deserved, but it is possible that the story is only on hold and will be continued at some point in the future.

Despite the manner in which the two parted ways, the relationship between the Barca president Joan Laporta and Messi has already healed and is again believed to be in a good place. Even though the player's agents have denied it, there are certain reports that indicate the two of them have spoken on the phone, as per Spanish newspaper Marca.

Meanwhile, Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo add that in the event that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decides to return to the club, he would need to settle for a lower income and be open to a backup role. There are concerns that his comeback might hamper the growth of the young talent pool, such as Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Gavi.

As a result, the report speculates on Messi's potential position in the team. It has been suggested that playing as a false nine or a striker could be difficult with Robert Lewandowski around, and there has also been talk that the former Blaugrana captain might wind up playing in the middle of the field in either a 3-4-3 or a 4-2-3-1 formation.