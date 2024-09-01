Trending topics:
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Lineups for the Matchday 3 Premier League derby

On Matchday 3 of the EPL, Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford, and here are the starting lineups.

By Matías Persuh

One of the world’s most prestigious and perhaps the most emotional leagues brings us one of England’s most thrilling derbies on Matchday 3. Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford, aiming for their second victory of the season.

Under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United started their English Premier League campaign on the right foot with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham, thanks to a late goal by Zirkzee. However, in their second outing, they were defeated 2-1 by Brighton, with the decisive goal coming in the dying moments of the match.

Meanwhile, the visiting side arrives with a perfect record and no goals conceded so far. Managed by Arne Slot, they secured a 2-0 victory in their debut match against Ipswich Town, and in their last game at Anfield, they repeated the scoreline with a 2-0 win over Brentford.

The last time these two teams met in the Premier League was in April 2024, ending in a 2-2 draw. Manchester United scored through Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Koobie Maino, while Liverpool, then managed by Jürgen Klopp, found the net via Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on April 07, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Indeed, it is Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah who has scored the most goals in the so-called ‘Northwest Derby.’ The international striker has netted a total of 14 goals against Manchester United, making them one of his favorite opponents in the English league.

With a brace from Messi: Barcelona’s last win by 7+ goals

see also

With a brace from Messi: Barcelona’s last win by 7+ goals

Head-to-Head record in the Premier League

The head-to-head record between two of the most historic clubs in English football reveals a clear trend in favor of one side. Manchester United has secured a total of 67 victories, compared to Liverpool’s 59 wins, with 52 matches ending in a draw.

These statistics pertain to their encounters in the English Premier League. Both clubs have also faced each other numerous times in English cup competitions and international tournaments.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Mason Mount #7 of Manchester United takes a shot against Caoimhin Kelleher #62 of Liverpool during a pre-season friendly match at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Manchester United’s starting XI

Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Casemiro, Dalot, Mainoo

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool’s starting XI

Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

