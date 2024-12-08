Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Atletico Madrid will play against Sevilla in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla online in the US on Fubo]

Atletico Madrid have a prime opportunity to close the gap at the top of La Liga following Barcelona’s draw with Real Betis. Diego Simeone‘s squad sits six points behind Barcelona with 32 points, but a win against Sevilla on Matchday 16 could trim that margin to just three.

Adding to Atletico’s advantage, Barcelona have played one more match, opening the door for Atletico to potentially catch up if they capitalize on their opportunities. Sevilla’s inconsistent form, on the other side, have left them in a precarious position, sitting 19 points away from the relegation zone and just four points shy of European qualification and in need of more points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match be played?

Atletico Madrid take on Sevilla on Sunday, December 8, in Matchday 16 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Djibril Sow of Sevilla – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.