Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Atletico Madrid face Sevilla in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone
© IMAGO / AlterphotosAtletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla online in the US on Fubo]

Atletico Madrid have a prime opportunity to close the gap at the top of La Liga following Barcelona’s draw with Real Betis. Diego Simeone‘s squad sits six points behind Barcelona with 32 points, but a win against Sevilla on Matchday 16 could trim that margin to just three.

Adding to Atletico’s advantage, Barcelona have played one more match, opening the door for Atletico to potentially catch up if they capitalize on their opportunities. Sevilla’s inconsistent form, on the other side, have left them in a precarious position, sitting 19 points away from the relegation zone and just four points shy of European qualification and in need of more points.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match be played?

Atletico Madrid take on Sevilla on Sunday, December 8, in Matchday 16 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Djibril Sow of Sevilla – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

