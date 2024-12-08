NFL fines Lamar Jackson teammate on Ravens for controversial action vs Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

While the Baltimore Ravens enter Week 14 of the NFL resting during their Bye Week, the news came after a fine was imposed on a key player in Lamar Jackson‘s team. Although the Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, had seen few fines recently, a crucial play in their last game against the Jalen Hurts‘ Eagles did not go unnoticed.

The player in question is none other than the talented cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who, on a play that went unpenalized during the game, was later fined by the NFL a total of $6,528.

The incident occurred during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Lamar Jackson‘s team ultimately lost 24-19. Armour-Davis grabbed his opponent’s face mask at a crucial moment in the game, early in the second quarter.

The talented cornerback on the Ravens’ roster is not the only player involved in disciplinary issues within the franchise. Diontae Johnson, who recently arrived in Baltimore before the trade deadline, was suspended for one game by the management for refusing to enter the game against the Eagles.

The next game for the Ravens will be in Week 15, when they travel to New York to face none other than the Giants at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

The challenge of returning to victory

The Bye Week comes at an ideal time for the Baltimore Ravens after their setback in the game against the Eagles. While Philadelphia was considered one of the toughest opponents in the final stretch of the season, many were hopeful for a victory, which ultimately did not materialize.

With eight wins and five losses, Lamar Jackson’s team sits in a comfortable second place in the AFC North, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, with four games remaining.

While the franchise’s primary goal is still to win their division, a potential Wild Card spot is no longer seen as a distant hope at this point in the season. The Ravens desperately need to return to winning ways and continue to push toward securing a playoff berth.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 hands the ball off to running back Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Ravens’ final stretch

Baltimore has just four games remaining, two of which are divisional matchups, giving them a chance to go as far as possible and, why not, dream of winning their division.

First, they will travel to New York to face the Giants on Sunday, December 15, in the Week 15 matchup. Following that, they will play the most important game of their remaining schedule: they will host the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

In the penultimate week, they will travel to Houston to face the Texans on Wednesday, December 25. Their final regular-season game will be at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 5.