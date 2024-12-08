NHL News: Rangers' Vincent Trocheck breaks silence after captain Jacob Trouba trade

The NHL is a tough business. Players are shipped off and cut on any given day, most players have to keep their head on a swivel as they can be traded any day. Captains and team leaders are no exception to this rule of thumb. After the New York Rangers traded Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks, forward Vincent Trocheck made an honest confession on how the team reacted to the news.

The Rangers didn’t have the start to the season they expected. New York failed to perform consistently and has been irregular after the first 25 games of the campaign.

Captain Jacob Trouba had been one of the most criticized players in the Big Apple’s franchise. His lackluster performances and costly penalties had been detrimental to the team, and many called for him to be traded. However, his contract posed a significant obstacle and an exclamation point for any team considering a trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, the Rangers managed to trade Trouba away to the Ducks, in exchange for a fourth-round pick. However, it sent a very different message to the players in the locker room. After the Rangers 4-2 win over the Penguins, during their first outing without Trouba, Vincent Trocheck made a big admission on what the trade meant for the players.

Advertisement

Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers prepares to play against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden on October 24, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

“There’s a little bit more sense of togetherness,” the Rangers forward said, via USA Today. “When something like this happens, you bind together, and you’ve got to get through these type of things together. So, definitely, before this game and through this morning, and throughout the day, we’re all trying to make sure that we’re staying tight.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Mike Sullivan admits mitakes as he reflects on Penguins’ 4-2 home loss to Rangers

Trouba calls out the Rangers’ front office

The Rangers traded off their captain and put themselves in a tough position once again. Months after Barclay Goodrow was let go in a controversial decision, New York’s front office, led by GM Chris Drury, has once again put themselves on the spotlight.

Hours after the news of Trouba’s trade broke out, the former Rangers defenseman delivered a very harsh statement on how the organization handled the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yesterday morning it was accept this trade or we’re scratching you,” Trouba admitted. “I said okay. Then it was accept this trade or you’re going on waivers. I said okay. It’s a rite of passage to get fired from MSG.“

Shesterkin extended immediately after Trouba’s trade

see also Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?

The controversy didn’t end there. Trouba had been the captain of the Rangers for the past three seasons, and although his decline was evident, and his contract put the team in a tough financial position, many believe New York didn’t handle the situation well.

Advertisement

It looked even worse when shortly after trading Trouba away, the team announced the ludicrous extension of Igor Shesterkin, who became the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. It felt as if the Rangers barely shut the door behind Trouba before popping open some champagne bottles.

Advertisement

Shesterkin signed an eight-year contract extension. It’s an eight-year deal worth $92 million as Shesterkin will earn $11.5 million per season. Under the new contract Shesterkin stopped 20 of the Penguins’ 22 shots on goal during the 4-2 triumph on Friday night.