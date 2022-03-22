Major League Soccer will not stop their games during the upcoming international world cup qualifiers games. But the upcoming matchweek in the MLS is shorter than the early weeks this season.

Major League Soccer will not stop during the upcoming FIFA break which starts on March 24, 2022 in most parts of the world. It is not a controversial measure, since the MLS is not the only soccer league in the world that continues with its normal schedule despite the fact that national teams are playing in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Other big leagues in Europe are going to stop their schedule while some international players play in the qualifiers. Premier League and La Liga are two top tier European leagues that will not feature games during the week-long FIFA break.

The upcoming matchweek 5 in MLS begins on March 26, 2022 with a game between Charlotte and Cincinnati at 5:00 PM (ET). Two days before that game the USMNT play against Mexico in what will be a key game for the Mexicans.

Why the MLS won’t stop during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers games?

The answer is simple, MLS only observes the FIFA break since there is no obligation where MLS must stop their schedule while the qualifiers are played. International players who play in the MLS and are called up by their nations and they can travel without problems. It is not necessary for MLS or any other soccer league to stop their games.

Why are there fewer games in MLS matchweek 5?

MLS teams have the right to choose any of the FIFA International Breaks to rest in a matchweek if they so wish. It is an easy way to prevent an MLS team from being affected by the lack of a major international player while he is playing with his nation and thus prevents the team from risking the season. MLS Matchweek 5 will offer just three games between March 26 and March 27: