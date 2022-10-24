Real Madrid will visit RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. However, neither Karim Benzema nor Luka Modric will play in it, find out the reason.

Real Madrid want to close out their 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage participation as soon as possible. In fact, Los Blancos will have to win over RB Leipzig in order to clinch the top place of the Group F standings. However, as the games start to become tougher and tougher, their best players could be the target for injuries and bumps. If you want to watch or live stream free this game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial).

In fact, Real Madrid are one of the few teams who are still unbeaten between their national league and the European tournament. So, if Los Blancos want to keep their streak, all the players among the squad will have to be ready to step into the pitch and give a good performance. Those players are Eden Hazard or Marco Asensio, who haven't played as much, but need to prove why the are still in Real Madrid.

However, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are not the only ones who will miss this Champions League group stage game. In fact, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, and Mariano Diaz are listed as injured for this game. Although, only the 23-year-old Uruguayan was likely to start and play at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Carlo Ancelotti will have to improvise his bench players for this game.

Why are Karim Benzema and Luka Modric not playing for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

As Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti said in the press conference before the game, "We want to put in a good performance and tomorrow is the perfect opportunity to seal first place." It was crucial for the Italian to have all the starters available for this matchup. However, after their Spanish top-flight game against Sevilla, there are five players who will miss the trip to Leipzig for Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema will miss the game due to a "muscle fatigue in the quadriceps of the left leg. Pending evolution". According to the Real Madrid's injury report, the Ballon d'or 2022 winner will miss at least this game same as he missed the last one. For Luka Modric, the situation is different. The Croatian midfielder was a last-minute absence due to unknown circumstances.

As the report states, "Luka Modrić won't play in tomorrow's Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Leipzig, at the RB Arena. The Croatian had been named in Ancelotti's squad for the game, but is a last-minute withdrawal and won't be travelling with the team to Leipzig." So its unclear when he will be available to play again.