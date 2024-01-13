Why aren't Cruz Azul and Club America hosting their matches at Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX 2024?

Cruz Azul and Club America have always had a significant home-field advantage in Liga MX by turning Estadio Azteca into a fortress. In fact, that was a key factor in determining the champion of Apertura 2023.

Club America were the best team in the regular season, accumulating 40 points. Their home record was extraordinary: 7 wins, 2 draws and only one loss. In the tournament’s final, the support of their fans was crucial to defeat a historic rival such as Tigres UANL.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul ended a 23-year title drought when they were crowned Liga MX champions in 2021. This achievement occurred upon their return to Estadio Azteca after playing for a long time in the famous Estadio Azul.

Now, due to very important reasons for Mexico, both teams will have to temporarily change their venue. Their new home will be Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes which is also located in Mexico City.

Why America and Cruz Azul are not playing in Estadio Azteca?

Cruz Azul and Club America are not playing their home matches at Estadio Azteca because the historic venue is undergoing renovations in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Estadio Azteca was inaugurated on May 29, 1966, so it needs to be modernized if the organizing committee of the tournament wants to meet FIFA’s established requirements.

Therefore, everything indicates that the stadium will remain closed for any events during 2024 and 2025. So far, there is no official reopening date, although it will have to be ready for 2026.

Which stadium has hosted the most World Cups?

Estadio Azteca will be the first stadium in history to host three World Cups. The famous ‘Coloso de Santa Ursula’ hosted the 1970 edition with Pele as the star and, in 1986, witnessed how Diego Armando Maradona led Argentina to the pinnacle of soccer.