Chicharito Hernandez is the best all-time scorer for Mexico’s national team with 52 goals. In that historic list, the striker is above extraordinary names such as Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Luis Hernandez, Carlos Hermosillo.

The forward emerged from Chivas’ youth academy in Liga MX and later became the standout choice for Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He formed a dream partnership in the attack alongside Wayne Rooney.

Later, his career took him to teams such as Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, and Sevilla. In 2020, Chicharito became the marquee signing for the LA Galaxy.

However, a serious knee injury in 2023 ended his time in the MLS, and now he is a free agent. Therefore, the 35-year-old player would be ready to return home as the big star of Liga MX.

Chicharito Hernandez will return to Chivas in Liga MX

According to a report from Sergio Dipp of ESPN Mexico, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has decided to sign with Chivas. It would be the biggest transfer in decades to boost Liga MX.

Chicharito played with Guadalajara from 2006 until 2010 scoring 26 goals in 58 games. He was the top scorer in Bicentenario 2010 with 10 goals and won a championship in Apertura 2006.

Now, the legendary striker will be the key piece of a massive rebuilding process led by Fernando Gago who is the new coach of the team after Veljko Paunovic decided to leave the club.

Chicharito had big offers as a free agent

Dipp also confirmed Chicharito Hernandez had many options after his contract expired with LA Galaxy. The report points out there were offers from many clubs in Europe, the MLS and the Middle East.

However, the special bond between Javier and the club was the main reason to return. In fact, Chivas’ president, Amaury Vergara, made a huge effort to convince the player this was his best choice. Who knows. This might even propel him to Mexico’s national team for 2024 Copa America.