Manchester United fans have received another dose of bad news, with key midfielder Bruno Fernandes unavailable for today’s Premier League Matchweek 17 clash against Liverpool (December 17, 2023). This comes on the heels of a humiliating 0-3 home defeat last week against Bournemouth.

Fernandes is a pivotal starter for United, having logged 1,440 minutes and scoring 3 goals this season. His creativity and leadership are sorely missed, especially given the team’s recent struggles. While Fernandes’ individual talent could have impacted the game, it’s unlikely he could have single-handedly salvaged the situation.

Currently, Manchester United sit in 7th place in the Premier League table. Heading into Matchweek 17, they boast a record of 9 wins, 0 draws, and 7 losses, with 27 points. This leaves them just one point above Brighton and two points behind Newcastle United.

Reason for Fernandes’ Absence

Bruno Fernandes will miss the Liverpool game for Matchweek 17 due to picking up his fifth yellow card during the Bournemouth home defeat, triggering a one-game suspension.

Manchester United face a challenge in replacing Fernandes. One potential option is 21-year-old Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri, though starting him would be a gamble.

Despite flashes of brilliance, United can be maddeningly inconsistent. Crushing defeats to Bournemouth and Newcastle United expose vulnerabilities in their attacking transitions and defensive organization.

With the season approaching its halfway point, United sit tantalizingly close to the top four. But the road ahead is far from smooth.