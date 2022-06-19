Romelu Lukaku's successor, according to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, would be Poland international Robert Lewandowski. However, the veteran doesn't seem so keen to move to the Premier League and is pushing for a Barcelona switch. Here, find out the reason why.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is allegedly being sought as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. With only one year left on his contract in Bavaria, it seems that Tuchel wants to keep the Blues in the race if a trade can be done this summer, according to ESPN.

The report claims that it's possible that a lot of this hinges on the club's ability to get rid of Lukaku, who is expected to return to Inter on loan. A €10m-loan agreement with the Serie A side might still be done despite the Stamford Bridge outfit's original €20m-€25m asking price being drastically lowered.

For the sake of a fresh challenge in the last few years of his career, the striker has stated his wish to leave the Bundesliga this transfer window. Barcelona have been strongly connected with the 33-year-old, but the Catalans' financial problems are reported to be posing problems in any prospective trade at this time.

Why Robert Lewandowski doesn't want Premer League move

This summer, Chelsea are also unlikely to acquire Robert Lewandowski, his former agent claims. It's improbable that the Pole would transfer to the Premier League since the ex-member of his entourage, Cezary Kucharski, claims that the striker is 'afraid' of making the move there.

Kucharski was questioned by SPORT1 about Bayern veteran's possible transfer to England during the transfer window, and he responded as follows: "I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so much in England. But I think the real reason was that he didn't think he could be as efficient as in Germany. Robert was really afraid of that."

Where will Lewandowski play next season?

The 33-year-old now looks closer to play for Barca next season, even though hte Bundesliga champions have reportedly rejected a €32 million transfer proposal. It seems that the Catalan outfit are bracing for a change of heart with Bayern's soon-to-be acquisition of Sadio Mane.

For a little over €30 million, Julian Nagelsmann's squad might authorize the transfer of the Senegalese, allowing the Polish antional captain to leave Allianz Arena and begin a new chapter at Camp Nou on a deal valued €27 million over three years, with an average annual salary of €9 million.