England's match against Switzerland may have left people puzzled as to why The Three Lions' jerseys did not have names on them in the second half. Here, find out why.

With no names emblazoned on their jerseys for the second half of this weekend's International Friendly against Switzerland, England came out to play. The Three Lions players donned a blue uniform instead of their typical white home jersey for the match at Wembley Stadium, while the away side, who normally wear red, opted for white.

Then, during half-time, Gareth Southgate's charges unveiled yet another modification. At the Wembley Stadium, the England team did not wear their uniforms to draw attention to the fact that persons suffering from dementia lose important memory. In conjunction with the Alzheimer's Society, they have launched a new partnership.

In order to raise attention to how persons suffering from dementia might lose important memories, including the names of their favorite football players, the team stepped onto the field after halftime wearing nameless jerseys. The namless shirts will then be auctioned off, with all of the earnings going to the charitable organization.

Why England wore jerseys without names in second half vs Switzerland

"As the squad walks out in these thought-provoking shirts, we hope it will get fans up and down the country to sit up and take note of the reality of living with dementia.

"Football should be unforgettable – I hope it makes a massive impact that ripples from the Royal Box to the stands and into homes across the nation, inspiring people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no one faces dementia alone," CEO of the Alzheimer's Society, Kate Lee, provided more explanation in a statement.