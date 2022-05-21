Gareth Bale will officially leave Real Madrid as a free agent once his contract comes to an end on June 30. However, he failed to make an appearance in what could have been his last match in the Whites' jersey. Here, find out why.

Two Real Madrid legends have likely ended their Real Madrid stay, having said goodbye to the fans in the last La Liga match of the 2021-22 season. The difference between them is that both of them have received opposed treatment from the fans.

During Marcelo's last match at the Bernabeu, Los Blancos players and supporters showed their appreciation, paying tribute to the defender. His departure marks the end of a 15-year reign as Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player.

On the other hand, Welsh illustrious star Gareth Bale has also said his final goodbye to the club. However, he didn't mark one last appearance for the Whites, even though he helped them to lift four UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles in his nine-year tenure.

Why Gareth Bale didn't play for Real Madrid against Real Betis in La Liga

Gareth Bale's last appearance for Real Madrid had been cut short when Carlo Ancelotti opted to drop him from the final squad. The 32-year-old winger had been on the roster for the match against Real Betis in the final Matchday 38, but he was left off the substitutes' list by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Having been almost invisible in recent months at the Bernabeu, the Welshman witnessed his last game from the stands on this occasion. He didn't even attend the La Liga championship game to see his club win the title.

Because he had back spasms, Bale was forced to follow the match versus Espanyol last week and the celebrations that followed on television. On the other hand, the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28 in Paris will provide the Welsh captain with one more opportunity to say his goodbyes.

Despite this, it appears quite unlikely that the veteran will play a single minute at the Stade de France. At this moment, it's quite unlikely that he will ever play another game in his current club's colors since the matchup against Real Betis ended without him even making the substitutes.