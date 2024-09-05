Why is Arturo Vidal not playing for Chile against Argentina in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Chile will visit Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but many will probably wonder why Arturo Vidal is nowhere to be seen.

Chile will visit Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, aiming to secure its first-ever victory in Buenos Aires. Curiously, Arturo Vidal will not be part of the squad and will have to watch from home.

The former FC Barcelona player, who was also excluded from the 2024 Copa América squad, had suffered a muscle injury in his left calf that had kept him out of action in recent weeks. However, the midfielder is now fully recovered. Just like in the previous tournament, Vidal is not participating in the World Cup qualifiers due to a tactical decision by coach Ricardo Gareca.

The Colo-Colo midfielder is not the only significant absence from the squad. Claudio Bravo (retired), Gary Medel (snubbed), and Alexis Sánchez (injured) are also among the other historic players missing from the list. The reason is that Gareca is implementing a renewal in Chile, even if it means overlooking key figures from the 2015 and 2016 Copa América-winning squads, like Vidal.

“For now, I don’t see a natural leader in the team,” said coach Gareca at the latest press conference. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus player Vidal, who is 37 years old, has scored 34 goals in 142 appearances with the Chilean national squad, but his experience is not being considered.

Gareca’s team is sitting in 8th place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, currently outside the tournament’s qualification spots. Vidal, who has played continuously for Chile since 2007, is now far from returning to wear the red jersey.

Coach Ricardo Gareca (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images).

When was Arturo Vidal’s last match with the Chile national team?

Arturo Vidal’s last match with the Chile national team was on September 12, 2023, in a 0-0 draw against Colombia during the second matchday of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The midfielder played with a knee injury, which later required surgery.

“I’m not called up, but there are very difficult matches ahead, and we can’t miss out on a World Cup again,” Vidal said in response to his absence from the squad.