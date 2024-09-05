Why is Angel Di María not playing for Argentina against Chile in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Argentina will play against Chile in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but Ángel Di María will not play due to a final personal decision.

Argentina returns to the path in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after winning the 2024 Copa America. The squad list for the match against Chile is notable for its absences. One of them, in addition to Lionel Messi, is Ángel Di María.

The Benfica winger will be present at the Mas Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, but no longer as a player. Di María will not play because he has retired from the Argentine national team.

The 2024 Copa America final against Colombia on July 14 was the Rosario native’s last appearance wearing the Albiceleste jersey. Di María had already announced the news before the tournament, although there was speculation that he might play a few minutes in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

On Thursday night, before the game, there will be a farewell tribute for Di María. The ceremony will include the forward’s entrance onto the field to be applauded by the crowd, a projection of images, and other surprises.

see also Without Angel Di María or Lionel Messi, one Argentina star inherits important jersey number

“It will be a special night, and I am happy to set foot on Argentine soil again. I came to enjoy the moment with my friends,” said the scorer of Argentina’s second goal in the 2022 World Cup final against France.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina cries while leaving the pitch during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The absence of Di María adds to Lionel Messi’s, who will not play as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. Additionally, goalkeeper Franco Armani will also retire from the Argentine national team.

Who will wear Angel Di María’s number 11 jersey?

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will wear the famous number 11 jersey that belonged to Di María during his 145 matches with the Argentine national team.

Advertisement

Di María’s stats with the Argentine national team

Ángel Di María played 145 matches for the Argentine national team, scoring 31 goals and providing 32 assists. The Rosario native won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 World Cup, a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and an Under-20 World Cup title in Canada in 2007.

Advertisement

Di María’s appearances were decisive, as he scored in all the finals except for the 2024 Copa América and the 2007 Under-20 World Cup finals.