LAFC veteran star Carlos Vela will not be with the Mexican national team for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in January and February. Here, find out why.

It is almost the end of the first month in 2022, and soccer fans all across the world are looking forward to the year's most anticipated event: the FIFA World Cup. However, Qatar 2022 is still months away, and the Concacaf national teams still have a lot to play in order to secure a spot there.

The Third Round will finally resume in late January, kicking off a thrilling triple-header in which several nations' World Cup hopes will be on the line. Jamaica and Mexico will meet at Independence Park on Thursday on Matchday 9 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Meanwhile, three days later, El Tri will welcome Costa Rica, and then Panama on February 2 in the following two fixtures.

Several key players of the Mexican squad will miss these three upcoming World Cup Qualifying duels, and Los Angeles FC winger Carlos Vela is one of them. Here you will find out why the 32-year-old Mexico international is out of these January-February matchups.

Why isn't Carlos Vela playing for Mexico in January-February 2022 World Cup Qualifiers?

Carlos Vela's absence from the World Cup Qualifiers should come as no surprise. In fact, it's been more than three years since he has played for the Mexican national team. The 32-year-old forward last played for El Tri at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and he has remarked that a new generation of players is needed.

Despite the fact that the LAFC captain, who is now one of the best MLS players, has yet to retire from international soccer, his name is frequently connected with the national team.

Gerardo Martino had come to Los Angeles, California, shortly after taking over as head coach of the Mexican national team in 2019, to explore Vela's probable return to the national team. The player, though, stated that he was not yet committed to a comeback, and was willing to put his club and family first.