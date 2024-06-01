Many fans are wondering why Marco Reus is on the bench as Borussia Dortmund play Real Madrid in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

Why is Marco Reus not starting for Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the 2024 Champions League final?

Borussia Dortmund take on Real Madrid in a highly anticipated 2024 UEFA Champions League final today, in what could be a huge opportunity for the German side. And that’s why many are surprised not to see Marco Reus on the starting eleven.

Dortmund coach Eric Terzic, who has a poetic story heading into this game, has decided to go with this line up at Wembley: Gregor Kobel, Ian Maatsen, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Niclas Fullkrug.

Reus doesn’t have any injury, so the reason he’s not starting for Dortmund is simply a tactical choice by coach Terzic. While many were expecting the club icon to be from the get-go, this is not something new this season.

Reus with lesser role at Dortmund in 2023-24 Champions League knockout phase

While the 35-year-old made 12 appearances for the Black and Yellow en route to London, only five of those appearances were as a starter. In fact, Reus only made one start in the knockout stages, in the last 16 first leg against PSV. From then on, the beloved attacking midfielder came off the bench in every Champions League fixture.

Marco Reus in action for Dortmund.

Marco Reus’ minutes in the 2023-24 Champions League knockout phase

Round of 16 return leg: 15′ vs PSV

Quarterfinal first leg: 6′ vs Atletico Madrid

Quarterfinal second leg: 1′ vs Atletico Madrid

Semifinal first leg vs PSG: 7′

Semifinal second leg vs PSG: 34′

Is Marco Reus retiring?

On May 3, 2024, Reus announced he’ll leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season after spending 12 unforgettable years at the club. However, he’s not expected to retire yet, so it remains to be seen what uniform the midfielder will be donning next season.

“I’ve got to play in this wonderful stadium for 12 years. I’ve dedicated half of my life to this club, been through a lot of highs and lows – more highs, in my opinion. The club and I have come to the decision not to sign a contract extension,” Reus said.

Therefore, the UEFA Champions League final looks like the perfect opportunity for Reus to leave Dortmund in the best possible way. But he’ll have to wait for his chance to make an impact.