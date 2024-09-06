Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil against Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Brazil will face Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but Neymar Jr will remain unavailable to play.

Brazil will face Ecuador on matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the goal of climbing up the standings, but they will do so without their star player, Neymar, who has been out of action for nearly a year.

The Al Hilal player is undoubtedly a key figure for the Brazilian national team, which is currently in sixth place in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. However, once again, the Verdeamarela team will be without him.

Neymar will not play for Brazil against Ecuador due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left leg. The injury occurred on October 17, 2023, during a match in which Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-0 in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

The scene of the former Barcelona player leaving the field injured in Montevideo led to surgery and a prolonged recovery that has now lasted 11 months. In the meantime, the Brazilian forward has made headlines for his off-field appearances and extracurricular activities.

Neymar had only played five matches with his new team in the Arab league. Despite the context, his medical team has not rushed or accelerated the return of the 32-year-old forward to competition.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil at Centenario Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

When will Neymar return to play?

It is estimated that the Brazilian star, who missed the Copa America 2024, could be ready to return to play by the end of 2024. However, he will not be able to play for his club.

The former Barcelona forward might have to wait until 2025 to make his return for Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League club has already filled all of its available foreign player slots during the last transfer window, leaving no room for Neymar to be registered.

How Has the Brazilian National Team Performed Since Neymar’s Injury?

Since Neymar’s injury on October 17, 2023, Brazil has recorded four losses, three wins, and four draws in 11 presentations.

During this period, the Brazilian team suffered its first-ever home loss in World Cup qualifiers (0-1 against Argentina) and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América. Additionally, coach Dorival Júnior is facing criticism for the team’s poor results.