Neymar sends heartfelt message to Luis Suarez after retiring from Uruguay National Team

Luis Suarez has officially retired from international duty with Uruguay, and Neymar shared a touching tribute to his former teammate on social media.

As the Copa America and UEFA Euro concluded, several veteran players have stepped away from their national teams. While some, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have chosen to continue despite their age, others have decided it’s time to hang up their international boots. The latest to bid farewell is Luis Suarez, and Neymar didn’t miss the chance to send a heartfelt message to his longtime friend.

“Luisito forever. You’ve etched your name in the history of your country’s football!! You’re a legend, I love you so much,” Neymar wrote on Instagram, paying tribute to Suarez.

In an emotional press conference, Suarez announced that his final match with Uruguay national team will be on Friday, September 7 against Paraguay, as part of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The former Barcelona star retires as Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, with 69 goals in 142 appearances for “La Celeste.”

“It’s the right time because I have my reasons. No one else made this decision, which wasn’t easy, but it’s the right moment for me to play my last match for the national team. I’ll approach it with the same excitement as my first game back in 2007—with the passion of that 19-year-old kid and the experience of a veteran. I’ll give everything I have on Friday. I was taught to always give my all for my country,” Suarez said.

Luis Suarez speaks during a press conference to announce his retirement form the Uruguayan National team. Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Lionel Messi shares emotional farewell to Suarez

Lionel Messi also reacted to Suarez’s retirement from Uruguay national team. In an Instagram story, the World Cup champion wrote a heartfelt message to his friend: “You’re unique, @luissuarez9, on and off the field!!! I love you so much.”

Suarez plans to continue club career

During the same press conference, Suarez made it clear that he still has the drive to keep playing professional soccer. “I want to keep enjoying professional soccer a bit more,” he stated. Suarez is set to return to training with Inter Miami after his final appearance for Uruguay.

Currently, Suarez is third in the MLS Golden Boot race with 16 goals, just one behind leaders Christian Benteke and Cristian Arango. With Lionel Messi sidelined, the Uruguayan has stepped up as the team’s leader, scoring four goals in his last two matches.

Uruguay’s upcoming South American qualifiers

Uruguay will face Paraguay at home on Friday, September 6 in Matchday 7 of the South American qualifiers. After that game, they will travel to Venezuela on Tuesday 10 for the last match of this FIFA Matchday. Luis Suarez will play his last match against Paraguay as he won’t travel to Venezuela for the last one.