Why is Romelu Lukaku not starting for Inter vs. Man City in the Champions League final?

Inter Milan arrived in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final as underdogs, aiming to produce an upset against Pep Guardiola‘s star-studded Manchester City in Istambul.

The Nerazzurri took down Porto, Benfica, and crosstown rivals AC Milan to make this stage of the tournament, where they hope to get the job done. It won’t be easy, but there’s a reason they’re here.

Simone Inzaghi made a few changes to the lineup, including Marcelo Brozovic instead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. However, what many wonder is why Romelu Lukaku started on the bench.

Why Romelu Lukaku started on the bench for Inter

The Belgian striker doesn’t have any injury, so his absence in the starting eleven was a tactical decision. Lukaku didn’t start for Inter because Inzaghi opted to pair Lautaro Martinez with Edin Dzeko instead of the former Chelsea striker.

Lukaku has struggled to win a place in the lineup this season, with the Bosnian big man often joining the Argentine star up front.