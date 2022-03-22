Playing the best soccer in his career the 23-year-old charismatic midfielder will miss the USMNT’s three critical World Cup qualifiers. Find out why!

Why is Weston McKennie not playing with the USMNT in their last 2022 World Cup Qualifying games?

Weston McKennie was having yet another season of a lifetime at Juventus and with the USMNT until unfortunate circumstances shelved him until next season. McKennie was without question one of the best players in the Juventus squad having played 20 games in Serie A this season and scoring 3 goals.

McKennie had earned high praise from Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri for his work rate and drive and the club showed that McKennie is a player Juventus can build around by selling Rodrigo Bentancur to Tottenham in the winter.

With the USMNT after breaking COVID-19 protocol and being sent home in September of 2021 McKennie bounced back with two massive goals in qualifying against Mexico and Honduras. Now without one of their biggest stars, Gregg Berhalter’s side will now look towards Concacaf World Cup qualifying against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica for one of three spots for Qatar 2022.

Why is Weston McKennie not with the USMNT?

Weston McKennie is out of action until the end of the season with a broken foot. The injury was suffered in Juventus’ UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Villarreal. The club announced, "Weston McKennie underwent further investigations at J Medical which confirmed the presence of a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones of his left foot. The initial recovery time is expected to be approximately eight weeks".

For the USMNT it is a big blow as Weston McKennie was without question the best American playing in Europe for the quality of his performances and command of the Juventus midfield. Now the USMNT will need to adjust in order to get to the World Cup in Qatar.