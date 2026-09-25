Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Australia in 2026 international friendly?

Anticipation is building ahead of Brazil's upcoming international friendly against Australia, though the Selecao will be without superstar forward Neymar, who has been left off the squad.

Following a disappointing round-of-16 exit at the 2026 World Cup against Norway, Brazil supporters are eager to see a refreshed side. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made extensive roster changes for their upcoming match against Australia, with marquee star Neymar headlining a notable list of absences.

Neymar will not suit up for Brazil against Australia today after being left off Ancelotti’s squad, a move aligned with his decision to step away from international soccer following the 2026 World Cup.

With a wave of young talent called into the national team setup, Brazil is turning the page toward the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup. Missing several established stars, the Selecao are aiming to establish a distinct tactical identity after falling short on the world stage.

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Anticipation is high for how this matchup will unfold, as Australia presents the first test of Brazil’s Asian tour during the current international window. The attack is expected to flow through Raphinha, who currently stands out as the most accomplished club performer in the squad.

Walking out onto Queensland Country Bank Stadium for the first time 🏟️



🇦🇺 v 🇧🇷 – 25.9.26, 8:00pm AEST

🇦🇺 v 🇧🇷 – 29.9.26, 8:00pm AEST

🎟️ Limited tickets remain. Visit https://t.co/gi1lSCEZea#Socceroos #QLDFootballSeries2026 pic.twitter.com/myIgohOA3N — CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 24, 2026

Confirmed lineup for Brazil without Neymar

With the Brazilian talisman absent, the spotlight shifts to burgeoning talents like Endrick and Vinicius Junior, two key players whose European experience will be vital in reshaping Ancelotti’s attack.

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Here is the confirmed starting XI for Brazil:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Souza

Defenders: Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis y Douglas Santos

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes y Danilo Santos

Forwards: Estevao, Raphinha, Endrick y Vini Junior.

Brazil aims to present a rejuvenated brand of football, driven to end a 24-year World Cup title drought and instill an aggressive, proactive mentality that keeps top opponents on their heels.

Key takeaways

Neymar was not called up following his retirement from international duty.

was not called up following his retirement from international duty. La Canarinha aims to end a bad streak of 24 years without a title.

without a title. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the starting XI against Australia.