Patrick Mahomes sends warning to Chiefs despite 2-0 start

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 to begin the season, but Patrick Mahomes does not believe that record tells the full story of where his team currently stands. Kansas City looked dominant in its season opener against the Denver Broncos before being pushed to the limit by the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 2 thriller. Despite the contrasting performances, the Chiefs have managed to emerge from the first two weeks undefeated.

That early success has already changed the conversation surrounding the Chiefs. After spending much of the offseason hearing doubts about the team, Kansas City is now being discussed once again as a potential Super Bowl contender. Mahomes, however, knows how quickly that narrative can change in the NFL, and he believes his teammates must maintain the mentality that helped them respond to all the criticism they received during the offseason.

“In this league, it’s week to week. One week they’re patting on your back and one week they’re telling you that you’re terrible. I think all offseason we heard about how bad we were and guys were super hungry. They came in with that mentality. I think that’s why we’ve had the success that we’ve had these first two weeks.”

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Patrick Mahomes wants the Chiefs to keep their hunger

Patrick Mahomes went even further with his warning, pointing out that the Chiefs are now facing a completely different kind of challenge. Instead of entering games with everyone questioning whether Kansas City can return to the top of the NFL, the Chiefs are once again receiving praise after their 2-0 start. For Mahomes, that praise can become dangerous if it causes the team to lose the urgency it carried throughout the offseason.

The quarterback emphasized that Kansas City is nowhere close to reaching its desired level, even though outside expectations have already changed dramatically. The Chiefs still have an entire season ahead of them, and Mahomes believes the team must continue treating every week as an opportunity to improve rather than allowing its undefeated record to create complacency.

“It’s like, how can you keep that hunger? Now, everybody is saying we’re amazing and that we’re great. We gotta keep the hunger that we had this entire offseason. We’re nowhere near where we want to be. We’re still so early in the season. There’s still so much for us to learn and to get better at. We have to have that mentality week in and week out if we want to go out there and have success.”

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The message from Mahomes is clear: a 2-0 record has given the Chiefs a strong start, but it has not solved everything. Kansas City has already experienced two very different games, and the quarterback understands that the expectations surrounding the team can shift just as quickly. With the Chiefs now receiving the praise they spent the offseason chasing, Mahomes wants his teammates to make sure that success does not take away the hunger that helped them reach this point.

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