Richarlison trolls Argentina by celebrating Ferran Torres’ World Cup goal

Richarlison was one of the people who genuinely celebrated after Ferran Torres scored to beat Argentina, acting as if he were Spanish himself.

Richarlison’s reaction was among the most viral moments after Ferran Torres scored to lift Spain over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup. His reaction could easily be seen as a dig at the Argentine players.

Richarlison can be seen celebrating Torres’ goal as if he were a die-hard Spain fan. After the goal, he slid across his hardwood floor at home as if he were on a pitch with his team.

It is worth noting that Richarlison didn’t play for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. His absence was due to inconsistent playing time in the Premier League and a tactical decision by Carlo Ancelotti.

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A provocative move against Argentina?

While Richarlison’s celebration racked up around 127,000 likes, 2,200 comments, and 3 million views, it could definitely be viewed as a provocation toward Argentina and its players, several of whom play in the Premier League.

Richarlison after Ferran Torres’ goal. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/86kifoqeFS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026

Among the Argentine players who might be annoyed by the celebration are Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, and Aston Villa’s Dibu Martinez.

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But the one most likely to call him out if he takes offense is Cristian “Cuti” Romero, Richarlison’s Tottenham teammate. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the Argentine players react.

The last time Richarlison played in a World Cup was Qatar 2022. He scored a massive goal there, but his celebration was much tamer, he didn’t slide across the floor like he just did at home during the 2026 final.