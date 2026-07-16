Who is the youngest player to become a FIFA World Cup champion?

While hundreds of players have won the World Cup, only one holds the seemingly unbreakable record of being the youngest player ever to do so.

The World Cup is a historic tournament that remains the ultimate competition for any player. While several legends have lifted the trophy, one icon still stands alone as the youngest ever to do so.

The record for the youngest player ever to win a FIFA World Cup belongs to the legendary Pele (Edson Arantes do Nascimento). The Brazilian legend had a terrific World Cup in 1958, ending it in the best way possible.

He set this monumental record during the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, cementing his status as a global phenomenon before he was even legally an adult.

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The historic 1958 campaign

Pele was just 17 years and 249 days old when he lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy on June 29, 1958, after Brazil defeated the host nation, Sweden, 5–2 in the final.

Pele

Despite his youth, Pele was the defining tactical spark for La Seleção during the knockout stages of the tournament:

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Quarterfinals: Scored the only goal in a tight 1–0 win over Wales , making him the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history (17 years, 239 days) .

, making him the in World Cup history . Semifinals: Netted a spectacular second-half hat-trick to dismantle a powerful France side 5–2.

Netted a spectacular to dismantle a powerful France side 5–2. Final: Scored two brilliant goals against Sweden, including an iconic, physics-defying chip over a defender followed by a clinical volley.

Why the record is safely intact

In modern international soccer, the sheer physical, tactical, and mental demands make it incredibly rare for a 17-year-old to break into a senior national squad, let alone dominate a World Cup final.

To put his precocious talent into perspective, Pele didn’t stop with his 1958 heroics—he remains the only player in soccer history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, and 1970).

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While modern superstars have put together incredible teenage runs—most notably Kylian Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup at 19 years and 207 days old—Pele’s historic milestone has stood completely unchallenged for nearly seven decades.