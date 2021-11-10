Bad news for Peru, one of the squad's key players will not be available for another important game. Paolo Guerrero will not play for Peru in the upcoming game against Bolivia at home. Check here why Paolo Guerrero isn't playing the game at Estadio Nacional in Lima.

Peru has little chance of playing in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, they are in the ninth position of the Standings with 11 points. But another bad news surrounds Peru, they will not be able to count on Paolo Guerrero for the next game against Bolivia, that will be the second game in a row that Peru does not have one of its best players. Paolo Guerrero will not play against Bolivia due to a right knee injury.

The injury that Paolo Guerrero is suffering will prevent him from playing the rest of the year with Peru and with his club Inter de Porto Alegre. A couple of days ago Guerrero returned from Germany after consulting a doctor who specializes in knee injuries.

But this is not the first time that he suffers from problems with his right knee, last year Paolo Guerrero underwent surgery on his knee for a torn cruciate ligament and in June 2021 he had to undergo an arthroscopy to check the condition of the ligament.

Why isn't Paolo Guerrero playing for Peru in Conmebol 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

The Peruvian football federation announced on October 8, 2021 that Paolo Guerrero would not be called up again for the games against Argentina and Bolivia (Matchday 12 and 13). The reason is not mentioned in the official statement, but Paolo Guerrero said after the game against Chile on October 7 (Matchday 11) that "My knee won't let me play." Therefore, Guerrero's absence with Peru in the 2022 South American Qualifiers is directly related to his right knee.

Ricardo Gareca, Peru’s head coach, has not yet announced the replacement of Guerrero for the game against Bolivia on November 11 at home, but it is likely that Wilmer Aguirre will play in the attacking forward position that will be available by the absence of Paolo Guerrero.

Paolo Guerrero is a 37-year-old veteran, he has scored a total of 38 goals in 107 appearances for Peru. His debut with the senior team was during the 2006 World Cup Qualifiers against Chile. It is unlikely that Paolo will be able to play with Peru again in a World Cup.