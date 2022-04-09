While Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League fans have become used to watching Robert Lewandowski's trademark goal celebration in recent years, the Bayern striker has finally revealed the reason behind it.

This season, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored as many as 45 goals in all competitions and is relentlessly rushing to the top goalscorer awards in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern are currently on top of the 2021-22 Bundesliga table with 66 points, six more than Borussia Dortmund, and a game in hand to be played on Saturday, April 9. Freiburg managed to stop him from scoring last weekend, despite eventually suffering a difficult 4-1 defeat by the Bavarians.

The veteran had hit the one-hour mark, before being replaced. Then, during the mid-week, Villarreal stunned the German side with a shocking 1-0 win, stopping the prolific ace from bagging a goal in two consecutive games in all competitions.

Why Robert Lewandowski celebrates his goals by clenching fists

As a result, we could not see his amusing celebration again. What is characteristic of his goalscoring celebration is the fact that he clenches his fists in front of his chest. Finally, the player has revealed one of his biggest secrets to his fans.

In an interview with Focus Magazine, Bayern's main star explained what is behind his famous celebration that marks every goal scored: "My daughter used to hold hands like that when she was two years old, so I started imitating her, and it stuck".

Bayer or Barcelona: Where Lewandowski will play next season

The Pole will feature in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating Sweden 2-0 with his team in the European Qualifications Playoffs, and meanwhile, the rumors about his transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season continue.

Namely, he has a contract with the Bavarians until the summer of 2023, but Bayern are reportedly ready to cash in on him while they still can. Thus, it is believed that the La Liga giants are willing to splash around €50 million and offer him a great contract.